Rosario (Argentina), May 25 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team came back from one-goal down to beat Chile 2-1 and begin its campaign in the Four Nation Tournament on a positive note here.

Sukhveer Kaur (39th minute) and Kanika Siwach (58th) netted the goals for India while Javeria Saenz (20th) scored the only goal for Chile.

Javeria broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to give Chile the lead heading into the second half.

India, however, equalised in the third quarter, courtesy of Sukhveer in the 39th minute. Kanika then scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India's victory.

India will next play against Uruguay on Sunday (Monday IST).

