Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): India enjoyed an impressive outing in the men's and women's quarterfinals of the JSW Indian Open on Friday, with multiple Indian players producing dominant performances to secure semifinal berths, according to a release.

Men's Quarterfinals: India enjoyed an impressive outing in the men's quarterfinals as second seed Abhay Singh and fourth seed Veer Chotrani produced dominant performances to storm into the semifinals.

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In the last four stages, Singh will take on Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran, while Chotrani is set to face another Malaysian challenger, Sanjay Jeeva.

Jeeva secured his semifinal berth with a commanding 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8) victory over Egypt's Ibrahim El Kabbani in the quarterfinals. Chandaran, meanwhile, advanced after defeating compatriot Duncan Lee in an all-Malaysian contest.

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Singh was in excellent touch as he brushed aside Egypt's Yassin Shohdy 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7). The Indian made a confident start, taking the initiative early and holding off Shohdy's challenge to clinch the opening game 11-8.

Shohdy, however, responded strongly in the second game, stepping up the intensity to claim it 11-7 and draw level in the match. The setback proved only temporary for Singh, who quickly regained control with his aggressive play and sharp court coverage. He dominated the next two games, winning them 11-5 and 11-7 to seal a deserved place in the semifinals.

Earlier, Chotrani produced a composed performance to defeat Egypt's Mohamed Sharaf 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-2).

Despite the straight-games victory, Sharaf put up a spirited fight, especially in the opening two games, where both players matched each other shot for shot. The Egyptians led for much of the first game before Chotrani fought back to level the score at 8-8 and eventually edge ahead to secure the game.

Chotrani carried that momentum into the second game, taking a narrow lead at 4-3 and maintaining the advantage to move 2-0 ahead. Sharaf appeared to run out of steam in the third game as the Indian dominated proceedings to close out the match comfortably and book his place in the last four.

Women's Quarterfinals: Top seed Anahat Singh and unseeded compatriot Tanvi Khanna ensured a strong Indian presence in the women's singles semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal matches.

However, local favourite Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the competition following a 1-3 defeat to Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy, which proved to be the only setback for Indian fans during the day.In another quarterfinal clash, second seed Hana Moataz fought hard to edge past eighth seed Yasshmita Jadishkumar of Malaysia in a five-game thriller, winning 3-2 (11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8).

Saturday's semifinals will feature an all-Indian showdown between Anahat and Tanvi, while Moataz will square off against El Hammamy for a place in the final.

Anahat underlined her status as one of the top contenders for the title with a dominant 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-4) victory over Malaysia's Sehveetrraa Kumar.

The top seed raced through the opening game with ease, taking it 11-2 without breaking much sweat. Kumar offered a stronger challenge in the second game, but Anahat's blend of power and clever deception helped her maintain control and clinch it 11-6.

The third game followed a similar pattern, with Anahat dictating the pace and cruising to an emphatic 11-4 win to seal a comfortable passage into the last four.

Meanwhile, Tanvi produced one of the standout performances of the day by upsetting fourth seed Ainaa Amani 3-1. The Indian started strongly, taking the opening game 11-6 before Amani levelled the match by winning the second 11-7.

Tanvi, however, held her nerve in the remaining games, winning 11-5 and 11-8 to book her semifinal berth.

Earlier, Joshna began confidently against El Hammamy but gradually found it difficult to counter the Egyptian's deceptive movement and sharp cross-court shots.

After a closely contested start and a strong comeback in the second game, Joshna lost momentum as El Hammamy raised her intensity to clinch the final two games and seal the match. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)