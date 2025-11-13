Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India's sporting calendar is all set for a new addition with the launch of the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), the country's first official pickleball league, sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and recognised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. The inaugural edition will take place from December 1 to 7 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital.

The Indian Pickleball League comes at a time when the sport is witnessing rapid global growth, celebrated for its accessibility and fast-paced energy, a release said. With over five million players and a USD 1.3 billion market worldwide, its rise is undeniable. In India, pickleball is expanding rapidly across key cities, with participation projected to reach a million by 2028. Around 80% of its players fall between 18 and 50 years, making it a sport enjoyed by all ages. The Indian Pickleball League now builds on this momentum, bringing the vibrancy of this youth-driven, inclusive sport into the national spotlight.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st Test 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs SA Test?.

Speaking on the launch, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of the Indian Pickleball Association, said, as quoted by the IPA press release, "The launch of IPBL marks a defining milestone for pickleball in India. IPBL, sanctioned by IPA, is a national sports federation under the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs. This league embodies the scale and structure necessary to elevate the sport to the next level. Over the years, the IPA has worked to build a strong grassroots foundation, and today, with IPBL, we are creating a national platform that will help shape pickleball into an Indian sport, one that goes beyond competition and victories to champion fitness, participation, and a healthier nation."

The inaugural Indian Pickleball League will feature dynamic teams blending Super Stars and Rising Stars from India and abroad. Across a week of round-robin clashes and knockout battles leading to a high-voltage finale, the action promises to be fast-paced and television-ready. Beyond competition, IPBL aims to create an immersive experience, buzzing arenas, energetic matchups, and a vibrant community spirit that makes pickleball feel accessible, stylish, and deeply connected to today's cultural pulse.

Also Read | England Wicketkeeper-Batter Jonny Bairstow Signs Three-Year Extension With Yorkshire County Crickey Club (Watch Video).

Commenting on the occasion, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, said, "We are proud to introduce the Indian Pickleball League, a landmark initiative that marks the next leap in India's sporting evolution. As the only league in the country officially sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association, our vision is to build a professional, credible, and inclusive platform that unites top talent from across India and showcases our nation's growing prowess in one of the world's fastest-emerging sports. The League goes beyond competition; it's a movement to inspire participation, elevate performance, and bring Pickleball into the sporting mainstream with India leading the charge on the global stage."

Building on the momentum of the sport, the Indian Pickleball League is shaping a platform that captures the spirit of a new India, youthful, inclusive, and culturally expressive. With its independent identity and focus on community-driven engagement, IPBL goes beyond sport to celebrate fitness, style, and participation, redefining what it means to be part of India's emerging lifestyle movement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)