India vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st Test 2025: The Indian cricket team are hosting the Proteas for bilateral in all three formats: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. The South Africa tour of India 2025 begins on November 14, with a Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens. It is a part of the two-match Test series that the two nations are locking horns in. Hosts India national cricket team are playing this series after the just concluded ODI and T20I clash-offs against Australia. The Shubman Gill-led side last played Test cricket in October, against the West Indies. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Eden Gardens.

The Proteas are also in here after a Test-T20I-ODI series against Pakistan. The Test series against Pakistan was a 1-1 draw for South Africa in October. Playing in the red-ball format just after a few weeks, the two teams are surely all pumped up to pull off a classic at the grand old venue in Kolkata. On that note, read below to look at an ideal fantasy XI involving players from both sides as the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 starts at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, November 14.

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND)

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Tony de Zorzi (SA), Temba Bavuma (SA)

All-Rounders: Dewald Brevis (SA), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA). When is IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

Who Will Win IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match?

The India national cricket team looked in solid form in the Test format when they played West Indies in October, winning the series 2-0. Besides a higher morale from the win, the hosts also have the luxury of playing in a known home ground. So, India are expected to beat the South Africa national cricket team. However, a tough fight is expected as the Proteas are reigning World Test Championship winners, and their full-time skipper, Temba Bavuma is also making a comeback.

