New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), during the weekly meeting, approved paddlers Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh's proposals for advanced-level training in South Korea and Japan respectively.

While Diya will head for Paju-si, South Korea, to train under Coach Shin Min Sung, Swastika Ghosh will go to Osaka, Japan to train under Coach Qiu Jian Xin.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Name Him ‘Akaay’.

MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover the athletes' Airfare, boarding/lodging costs, coaching fees, insurance and visa costs and local transportation costs among other expenditures.

During the meeting, MOC also approved proposals for competition for shuttlers Kiran George and Anupama Upadhaya, doubles women's team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and shooter Rudrankksh Patil.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Released From Indian Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024; KL Rahul Ruled Out.

While Kiran and Anupama Upadhaya will participate in the BWF Orleans Master, the team of Treesa and Gayatri along with their coach and physio will head to Germany to compete in the BWF German Open.

Meanwhile, India rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil will head to Dortmund, Germany to compete at the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) events

MOC also approved proposals of Table Tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra for financial assistance for participation in WTT Feeder events.

While Sathiyan will head to Beirut, Lebanon to take part in WTT Feeder and WTT Feeder 2 events, Manika, along with her coach will head to Singapore to participate in WTT Singapore Smash followed by 2 WTT Feeder Tournaments in Beirut, Lebanon.

Their airfare, boarding/lodging costs, entry fees (for Rudrankksh), training fees (for Rudrankksh), and local transportation costs, among other expenditures, will be covered under TOPS funding.

Requests for various equipment for Athletes Paramjeet Singh Bisht, D P Manu, Rohit Yadav and Kapil were also cleared during the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)