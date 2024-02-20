Mumbai, Feb 20: Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced the arrival of their second child -- a boy -- and revealed that they have named their bundle of joy 'Akaay'. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple wrote: “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.” Fans Congratulate Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma After They Announce Birth of Baby Boy Akaay.

The couple had been very secretive about Anushka’s second pregnancy. However, a video had been doing the rounds, which had raised speculation. In the clip, the actress could be seen walking with a baby bump in a black dress with her cricketer husband. Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as 'Virushka' by the fans, got married in December 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. In 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter who they named Vamika.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).