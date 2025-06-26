New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Indian Under-17 freestyle wrestling team secured three gold and two bronze medals at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a statement on Thursday, saying, "The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) proudly acknowledges the commendable performance of the Indian Under-17 Freestyle Wrestling Team at the ongoing Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam." The Indian Freestyle contingent secured a total of 5 medals, including 3 Gold and 2 Bronze, showcasing grit, determination, and technical excellence. Although the team narrowly missed finishing in the top three rankings overall and did not clinch a team trophy, the performance of individual athletes, particularly in the heavier weight categories, was exceptional and praiseworthy. 65 Kg. Gaurav Punia - Gold Medal92 Kg. Arjun Ruhil - Gold Medal110 Kg. Lacky - Gold Medal45 Kg. Shivam - Bronze Medal51 Kg. Dhanraj Ganapati - Bronze Medal WFI congratulated all the medal winners, their coaches, and support staff for their relentless hard work and commitment.

Also Read | Zimbabwe To Host Sri Lanka for Two ODIs and Three T20Is in August-September.

"WFI also extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for their continuous support in developing young wrestling talent. Despite not winning a team trophy, the Indian team's performance stands as a strong foundation for the future and reinforces the potential of our young wrestlers on the Asian stage," concluded the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)