New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A 16-member team will represent India at the 2025 Para Powerlifting World Cup, to be held in Beijing from June 17 to 25.

The team includes the likes of Zainab Khatun, Seema Rani, Jhandu Kumar, Joby Mathew, Manish Kumar and Kasthuri who impressed at the recently concluded national championships.

Out of the 16 players, seven are women.

A grand send-off ceremony for the athletes was organized on Sunday. Former president of Paralympic Committee of India Deepa Malik, current PCI Secretary General Jayawant Hamnnavar and India Para Powerlifting Chairman JP Singh were among those present on the occasion.

"With every tournament, India is establishing itself as a force to reckon with in the global para powerlifting fraternity. Our players are in great shape, and we can expect commendable results in China," Singh said.

"It is especially heartening to note that 7 out of the 16-member contingent are women — a very promising sign for the future of the sport in the country."

