2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix in IST: Being first held in 1961, and remaining a constant part of the Formula Championship since 1967, the Canadian Grand Prix 2025 main race will be held again on Sunday, June 15. After a controversial clash in Barcelona, George Russell and Max Verstappen are back for another face-off in the Canadian GP 2025 F1 race as Formula 1 shifts gears from Europe to North America. F1 2025: Oscar Piastri Pips Max Verstappen for Pole in Drama-Filled Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying.

George Russell and Max Verstappen will be in Grid 1 and 2 respectively, followed by Oscar Piastri in Grid 3, who will be participating in the Canadian GP 2025 after just clinching the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will be in Grid 5 while Lando Norris will start from Grid 7.

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Details

Qualifying 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Date Sunday, June 15 Time 11:30 PM IST Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode, Tata Play FanCode Sports, no telecast available in India

When is F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 in IST?

The F1 Canadian Prix 2025 main race is scheduled to take place on June 15 and is expected to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The event will take place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. For Grand Prix Du Canada 2025 viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 below. Oscar Piastri Delivers Dominant Performance to Win Spanish Grand Prix 2025, McLaren Secure 1–2 Finish.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live streaming viewing options for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025. Fans can watch the F1 Canadian GP 2025 on the FanCode app and website, after buying a pass worth 69 INR. Fans will also get live streaming viewing options for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 on the Tata Play app's FanCode Sports platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).