The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 got underway on June 15 and with 32 teams involved, this edition surely promises to be a great one. Some of the best clubs across six confederations are being represented at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 held in the USA. The FIFA World Cup 2025, for the first time, is being held with 32 teams, divided into groups of eight each and the revamped tournament is set to come to an end on July 14 with the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. But why isn't Barcelona competing at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 despite having a great 2024-25 season? Read below to find out.

Barcelona had a 2024-25 season to remember and cherish. The Catalan giants in Hansi Flick's first season managed to win the domestic treble (La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey). To make it even sweeter, Barcelona defeated archrivals Real Madrid four times in the 2024-25 season, including the finals of the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey. In the UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Barcelona had made it to the semi-finals, where they were beaten by eventual runners-up Inter Milan. Under Hansi Flick's tutelage, Barcelona surely was a team to beat and several fans might find it surprising that the team isn't in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Why is Barcelona Not Playing in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Know Reason

To understand the reason behind Barcelona's absence from FIFA Club World Cup 2025, one has to understand how the teams qualified for the quadrennial tournament. The FIFA Club World Cup under the revamped structure will be held every four years and the teams which won the continental competition in the four-year period from 2021-2024. Plus, teams which performed well in each confederation directly qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in terms of ranking.

Every participating confederation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 were given a certain number of slots for the competition. UEFA (England) had the highest number of slots (12) while CONMEBOL (South America) had six slots. CAF (Africa) and AFC (Asia) have four slots each, while CONCACAF (Central and North America) have four slots as well, but a fifth one was awarded to the USA, which is the host nation. Under that rule, Inter Miami made it through to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, having won the MLS Supporters' Shield.

Barcelona could not qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 due to the fact that the rules do not allow more than two teams from one nation in the competition. The two Spanish clubs in the FIFA Club World Cup 2024 are Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid, by virtue of winning the 2021-22 Champions League, made it to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, while Atletico Madrid were higher ranked than Barcelona in the UEFA rankings. However, Barcelona fans can catch their team in action in the pre-season, which starts from July 13.

