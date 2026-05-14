Sports News | Indian Trio Ready to Shine at Amundi German Masters

Hamburg [Germany], May 14 (ANI): The Amundi German Masters is set to begin at the challenging Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany, with three Indian golfers eager to leave their mark on the Ladies European Tour (LET). Representing India this week are Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Vani Kapoor, a combination of emerging talent and experienced campaigners aiming to perform strongly on one of the LET's most demanding stages.

Over the years, the tournament has grown into a significant event on the women's golfing calendar, providing Indian players another opportunity to prove themselves against a highly competitive international field, a release said.

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Among the Indian contingent, Pranavi Urs will attract considerable attention because of her steady rise on the European circuit. The golfer from Mysuru has developed into one of India's most promising talents through a series of consistent performances over the last two seasons. One of her standout achievements came at the Andalucia Open last year, where she secured an impressive tied-third finish. Pranavi also carries pleasant memories from Germany after finishing tied-24th at the 2024 edition.

The Green Eagle layout, famous for its length, narrow fairways, and thick rough, is expected to reward patience and precision, qualities that suit Pranavi's calm and disciplined playing style, the release said.

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Experienced professional Vani Kapoor will also be hoping to make a strong impact this week. One of the most successful players on the domestic Indian circuit, Vani has been striving to replicate that success on the international stage. She showed encouraging form during last year's German Masters when she climbed into the top 10 after the second round, following an excellent score of 70.

Although consistency across four rounds has sometimes been a challenge, her experience could become an important advantage on a course where strategy and smart decision-making are essential. With a partial LET status, every good result is valuable for improving her rankings and earning more opportunities on the tour, the release said.

Young star Avani Prashanth is another exciting name to watch. The Bengaluru golfer turned professional after an outstanding amateur career, which included representing India at the Asian Games and becoming the first Indian amateur golfer to win on the LET Access Series, it said.

Avani has already generated significant excitement among Indian golf fans. Although she had to withdraw from last year's German Masters because of a dental problem after a promising opening round, she has since gained valuable experience competing in stronger international tournaments. If she begins confidently, she could emerge as a serious contender this week.

The tournament will also feature strong international names, including Germany's Esther Henseleit, who returns to compete on home soil near Hamburg. Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby, already a two-time LET winner, will also be among the leading contenders at this year's event. (ANI)

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