New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The week-long goalkeeping camp under the watchful eyes of 1990 World Cup champion Simon Zijp of the Netherlands ahead of the just-concluded FIH Pro-League in Bhubaneswar played a key role in the national women hockey team's improved performance in the home leg of the tournament.

The camp, which featured goalkeepers Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam and young Bansari Solanki, had focused on refining technical skills, game awareness, and mental conditioning.

Zijp has worked for the Netherlands men's and women's national teams, playing a pivotal role in their success on the global stage. He has also served as the goalkeeping coach at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Olympics (where Netherlands secured gold medal in both men's and women's categories).

Speaking on the significance of the camp, Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh said, "It was a fantastic camp for all three goalkeepers. I think they progressed quite well, not just with some basics but around the finer details as well.

"They focused a lot on how a goalkeeper thinks, what should be the mindset when the ball is in the circle and when it is at the other end of the pitch. I am grateful for Simon (Zijp) for taking the time for this camp and I hope this is the start of a long association with Indian goalkeepers."

Former India captain and veteran custodian Savita said the short camp helped them to work on finer adjustments to their game.

"This camp was a great opportunity for us to fine-tune our skills for the Pro League. Training under an experienced coach like Simon allowed us to make small but effective technical adjustments that can make a big difference in high-pressure situations.

"We focused a lot on refining our positioning, footwork, and stick control, which are crucial for making quick reflex saves. There was also a strong emphasis on stick positioning, ensuring that our hands are in the right place at all times to cover angles effectively," Savita said in a Hockey India release.

"Additionally, we worked on reading the striker's movements and reacting accordingly, which will help us in both open play and shootouts."

The Indian women played eight Pro League matches in a span of 10 days and Savita feels the camp played a pivotal role in making them mentally stronger.

"With a demanding schedule of eight matches in 11 days, mental conditioning is just as important as physical preparation. We worked on techniques to stay composed under pressure, especially during penalty situations, which can often be game-changing moments.

"Building mental resilience helped us to stay focused throughout the tournament, ensuring we make the right decisions even when fatigue sets in," Savita said.

In the eight matches played in the home leg, India won three, including a shoot-out victory against reigning champions Netherlands, and lost five, including one in the shootout.

The Indian team is currently at the sixth spot in the FIH Pro League table with nine points from eight matches.

