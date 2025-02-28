The IPL 2025 is not very far away and once again, some of the top cricketers from India and the world would be in action for their respective franchises to have their hands on the title. The IPL 2025 schedule was announced earlier this month and a spectacular RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) will mark the start of the 18th edition of the highly-popular T20 tournament on March 22. Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, start their IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 23, in a contest often billed as the 'El Clasico' of the IPL. But how can fans buy tickets for Mumbai Indians' home matches in IPL 2025? Here, we will explore just that. MI IPL 2025 Schedule: Mumbai Indians' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Mumbai Indians' first home match in IPL 2025 is on March 31 when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Prior to the IPL 2025 auction, Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. Mumbai Indians had a good time at the IPL 2025 auction, making some spectacular signings in the form of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton amongst others. Hardik Pandya will continue to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 and the all-rounder will aim at bouncing back after a poor season at the helm of affairs last year. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

When and Where to Buy Mumbai Indians' Tickets for Home Matches in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians' tickets for home matches in IPL 2025 will be available for sale on March 3 onwards. As per an announcement made by Mumbai Indians on social media, the tickets for Mumbai Indians' home matches in IPL 2025 will be available in three phases based on Mumbai Indians' 'MI Family Memberships.' Phase 1 of the Mumbai Indians' tickets for IPL 2025 matches at the Wankhede Stadium will be available from March 3 onwards (4:00 PM onwards) and it is for the Gold, Silver and Junior members. The 'Gold Membership' tickets have been priced at Rs 2,850 with an early bird price of Rs 2,565. Fans with the 'Silver' and 'Junior' memberships can purchase tickets at Rs 699 (early bird price of Rs 629). How to Buy IPL 2025 Tickets Online? Check Details to Purchase Indian Premier League Season 18 Match Tickets.

For those with 'Blue' memberships, the Mumbai Indians' tickets for home matches in IPL 2025 will be available from March 4, starting from 6:00 PM onwards for free. Those without any membership will be able to grab their Mumbai Indians tickets for IPL 2025 from March 5, starting from 6:00 PM. Mumbai Indians' tickets for IPL 2025 home matches can be purchased on BookmyShow.com. Fans seeking early access to the tickets will need to sign up to the platform using their registered mobile number/email IDs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).