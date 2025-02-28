Al-Nassr face Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League with the home side looking to stay within touching distance of league leaders Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr have managed 47 points from 22 games and currently have a nine-point gap with the top position. With seven wins in last nine matches the side is looking to get back on track to challenge for the title. Opponents Al-Ettifaq are 13th and have already conceded 41 goals in 22 games. Al-Nassr Draws 0–0 Against Persepolis in Last AFC Champions League 2024–25 Group Game Without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jhon Duran’s addition might have taken some burden off Cristiano Ronaldo yet the star has been in great form and leading the line from the front. The side will look to dominate from the star to allow their stars some rest in and keep them fresh for the later phase of the season. Stefano Pioli has used various formations and has found some balance in his team’s lineup according to the opposition. Check out Al-Nassr vs Al-Orobah match details and viewing options below.

When Is Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, March 1. The Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the Al Jouf University Stadium, and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Header, Sadio Mane on Target As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Wehda 2-0 to Bounce Back to Winning Ways in Saudi Pro League 2024-25 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Which TV Channels in India Will Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Orobah live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr will create plenty of chances in this game enroute to a routine win.

