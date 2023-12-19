Valencia (Spain), Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Germany in the five-nation tournament here on Tuesday.

Captain Nike Lorez (11th minute), Hanna Carina Granitzki (23rd) and Charlotte Stapenhorst (52nd) scored for Germany, while Nikki Pradhan (34th) pulled one back for India.

Germany took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first quarter. Captain Lorez slotted the ball past Bichu Devi Kharibam to put Germany in the lead early on.

Granitzki doubled the lead for Germany in the second quarter through a penalty corner goal and presented India with a mountain to climb.

After the half time break, a reinvigorated Indian side sought to threaten the German goal. As the pressure continued to mount on the Germans, it was Nikki Pradhan, who powered a shot into goal from a penalty corner to give India a foothold in the contest.

However, the momentum shifted back to Germany as Charlotte Stapenhorst's goal in the last quarter restored their two-goal lead and sealed the victory for her team.

The Indian team will face Ireland in their last match on Thursday.

