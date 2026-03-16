New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): A landmark industry report titled "India's Sports Startup Ecosystem: Current Status and Emerging Pathways", commissioned by the Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) in collaboration with the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, was formally unveiled on Monday by Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) at his office in the Sports Authority of India.

According to a press release, the study was led by Kanishka Pandey, Faculty and Head of the Centre for Sports Research & Development at IMT Ghaziabad, and Board Member, ASIP. This publication marks the first-ever industry report released by ASIP, with research work initiated in June 2025.

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The unveiling ceremony was attended by Shaji Prabhakaran (Founder & President, ASIP), Neeraj Jha (Secretary General, ASIP), Kanishka Pandey (Lead Researcher & Board Member, ASIP), Munish Rao (Board Member, ASIP) and Anjali Giri (Research Assistant, IMT Ghaziabad).

The report presents an overview of the current status of India's sports startup ecosystem, highlighting early trends, innovation pockets, and opportunities for growth. It is expected to serve as a valuable reference for policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and sports development professionals.

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This moment marks a historic milestone for ASIP, symbolising its early but purposeful steps toward building a knowledge-driven sports industry.

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said, "I am encouraged to see the effort ASIP is making to strengthen India's sports industry through research and collaboration. This report offers useful insights that will certainly benefit the sports sector, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will explore how these findings can support ongoing and future initiatives. I congratulate ASIP and IMT Ghaziabad for this meaningful contribution."

Shaji Prabhakaran, Founder & President, ASIP, said, "This report is a significant milestone for ASIP and for the broader sports industry in India. As our first publication, it reflects our commitment to nurturing a knowledge-led sports ecosystem that supports innovation and entrepreneurship. We are keen to go much deeper into the sports startup landscape in the coming months, and we look forward to working in active collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to undertake more detailed studies that can guide the sector's growth. I extend my sincere appreciation to IMT Ghaziabad for their valuable partnership and to Dr. Kanishka Pandey for his exceptional leadership in driving this study."

Kanishka Pandey, Faculty & Head, Centre for Sports Research & Development, IMT Ghaziabad; Board Member, ASIP, said, "India's sports startup ecosystem is at a promising stage, and this study captures its early contours with a research-oriented approach. Our objective was to provide insights that can help policymakers, investors, and industry professionals understand the opportunities ahead. I am grateful to ASIP for entrusting us with this important initiative and to my research team for their dedication." (ANI)

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