ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will broadcasts live from Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 20. (Photo- ONE Championship)

Singapore [Singapore], May 13 (ANI): Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sensation Asha Roka said that she is inspired by Indian wrestler and mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat and she wants to build a story as impactful as hers.

Her words come before her bout with United States' Alyse Anderson at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, May 20. The two atom weights look to secure their first victory on the stage.

"I have truly been inspired by Ritu Phogat and want to build a story as impactful as hers. The ONE Championship stage is just the beginning of the dream I have cradled for myself. I have my eyes set on the ONE Atomweight World Title and I will not settle for less. As I write my legacy, I will ensure that I become India's youngest invincible MMA athlete," she said.

ONE Championship™ (ONE) has announced the complete lineup for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.

In the main event, reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee of Thailand puts his belt on the line against Jimmy Vienot of France.

In the co-main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK. Saenchai of Thailand defends his strap against #1-ranked contender Joseph Lasiri of Italy.

Also at ONE 157, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix kicks off with a star-studded quarterfinal round. On the main card, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand faces an exciting promotional newcomer in the UK's Jacob Smith, while the former divisional king and #1-ranked Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom takes on Brazil's Walter Goncalves. On the lead card, #2-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand battles Japan's Taiki Naito, while Cyprus' Savvas Michael locks horns with Amir Naseri of Malaysia and Iran.

In addition, the ONE 157 main card features two submission grappling dream matches, as the Ruotolo brothers make their highly anticipated promotional debuts against a pair of bona fide grappling superstars. Kade Ruotolo faces former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki, while Tye Ruotolo takes on former ONE Featherweight World Title challenger Garry Tonon.

The main card airs live on 20 May at 8:30 p.m. SGT/8:30 a.m. ET, immediately following the lead card, which kicks off at 6 p.m. SGT/6 a.m. ET. Check your local listings for the global broadcast in over 150 countries. The full event will be available on Watch.ONEFC.com, the ONE Super App, and ONE Championship on YouTube (some regions excluded).

*Bouts and timing are subject to change.

MAIN CARD5/20, 8:30PM SGT

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship(C) Petchomorakot Petchyindee vs. Jimmy VienotFeatherweight: 145 LBS - 155 LBS

ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship(C) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. (1) Jospeh LasiriStrawweight: 115 LBS - 125 LBS

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinal(C) Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob SmithFlyweight: 125 LBS - 135 LBS

Submission GrapplingGarry Tonon vs. Tye RuotoloLightweight: 155 LBS - 170 LBS

Mixed Martial ArtsMarcus "Buchecha" Almeida vs. Hugo CunhaHeavyweight: 225 LBS - 265 LBS

Submission GrapplingShinya Aoki vs. Kade RuotoloLightweight: 155 LBS - 170 LBS

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinal(1) Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter GoncalvesFlyweight: 125 LBS - 135 LBS

LEAD CARD

5/20, 6:00PM SGT

KickboxingRade Opacic vs. Guto InocenteHeavyweight: 225 LBS - 265 LBS

Mixed Martial ArtsAsha Roka vs. Alyse AndersonAtomweight: 105 LBS - 115 LBS

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinal(2) Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki NaitoFlyweight: 125 LBS - 135 LBS

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix QuarterfinalSavvas Michael vs. Amir NaseriFlyweight: 125 LBS - 135 LBS

KickboxingDavit Kiria vs. Mohammed BoutasaaFeatherweight: 145 LBS - 155 LBS

Mixed Martial ArtsNat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak vs. Zeba BanoStrawweight: 115 LBS - 125 LBS

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Alternate(3) Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Josue CruzFlyweight: 125 LBS - 135 LBS

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix AlternateSherzod Kabutov vs. Denis PuricFlyweight: 125 LBS - 135 LBS

Mixed Martial ArtsElipitua Siregar vs. Robin CatalanStrawweight: 115 LBS - 125 LBS. (ANI)

