New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) IndiGo announced that it will offer unlimited free travel for one year to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country.

In a statement, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights."

"With all humility we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj," he said.

The airline said that the javelin thrower can travel for free on its flights till August 7 next year.

Chopra, the 23-year-old son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Brimming with confidence with hardly any nerves on display in his debut at the Games, Chopra walked in like a rockstar to make the Tokyo Games India's best ever Olympic outing in what was the country's final competitive outing at the ongoing edition.

