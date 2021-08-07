The scintillating two weeks of the high adrenaline is coming to an end. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is coming to an end on August 8, 2021, which means the mega-event will be officially over. In this article, we bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details, time, Indian flag bearers for the closing ceremony but before that, let's look at India's stint at the Summer Games 2020. So India has won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. On day one we had Mirabai Chanu who won the silver medal in weightlifting. India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Final Medal Tally.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu brought India the second medal as she won the bronze medal. Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain also won the Bronze medal in women’s welter weightlifting. Ravi Kumar Dahiya also won the Silver Medal in wrestling. The Indian Men's hockey team also won the Bronze medal. On day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics, Bajrang Punia won the Bronze Medal. Just when we thought that India was missing the Gold Medal, Neeraj Chopra brought us the glory home. Now, let's have a look at the details of the closing ceremony.

When is the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony (Date &Time)?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 8, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 04.30 pm IST.

Who are the Indian Flag Bearers at the Closing Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

As of now, it is widely reported that Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the Indian flagbearer at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Live Streaming Details of Closing Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) will also broadcast the event.

Online Telecast Details of Closing Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The ones who cannot catch up on the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on TV can tune into SonyLiv. Stay tuned to this space as we shall be bringing more details to you about the closing ceremony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2021 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).