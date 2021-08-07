Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Gold medal at the Olympic Games. Neeraj clinched the Gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw to hand India its seventh medal the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. India was a final day for India at the 32nd Summer Games and Neeraj wrapped up with a historic finish. With seven medals, it is now India’s best-ever medal tally at the Olympic Games, surpassing six medals at 2012 London Olympics. Neeraj Chopra WINS GOLD in Men’s Javelin Throw Final at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Becomes First Indian To Do So in Athletics at the Olympics.

It all started with Mirabai Chanu, who handed India’s its first medal at the Tokyo 2020. Mirabai won the silver medal in Weightlifting and then PV Sindhu added bronze to India’s tally via Badminton women’s singles. India then managed to win two medals in Wrestling and one each from Boxing, Hockey and Javelin Throw. In hockey, India managed a medal after a gap of 41 years. Meanwhile, check out complete list of medal winners for India at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Here's a List of Records Achieved by Indian Athlete in the Men’s Javelin Throw.

India Medal Winners at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Neeraj apparently became the first-ever Indian athlete to win an Olympic Gold in Athletics. The Gold medal is India’s first since Abhinav Bindra's in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and tenth overall. India now have overall 35 medals (10 Gold, 9 Silver, 16 Bronze) from Olympic Games.

