Jakarta [Indonesia], June 14 (ANI): Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open by defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday.

Lakshya defeated the Malaysian player 21-17, 21-13.

Kidambi Srikanth also advanced to the second round as he defeated Lu Guang Zu in two straight games by 21-13, 21-19.

Priyanshu Rajawat also received an entry into the second round after Kunlavut Vitidsarn gave him a walkover.

In the women's singles competition, Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out of the competition after losing to An se Young 21-10, 21-04.

Indonesia Open started on June 13 and will go on till June 18. (ANI)

