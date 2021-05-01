Tokyo [Japan], May 1 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) on Saturday agreed to hold a celebratory half-marathon event in Tokyo, in autumn 2022.

A wide range of participants, from less experienced runners to elite competitors, including those with a disability, will be seen on the day of this Celebration Marathon.

IOC will also be hosting an interactive event which will include the opportunity for them to try out different sports and activities in the company of Olympic medallists and top-level athletes.

The focus of this event will be on learning the importance of sustainability and the Olympic values. It will also be an occasion for the IOC to express its gratitude to the Japanese people for their support in playing host to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The IOC is looking forward to celebrating these events alongside its Japanese partners and friends.

A couple of days ago, IOC, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Government of Japan agreed on measures to ensure the safe organization of the Games.

The five parties will continue to deploy all possible COVID-19 countermeasures and place the highest priority on safety for the sake of all participants, including the athletes, and the Japanese public who will be playing host to the Games.

According to the latest countermeasures, athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics are "required to take two COVID-19 tests before their flight to Japan".

Athletes will be tested daily for three days after arriving in Japan and after that too they will be tested regularly.

Tokyo Olympics, initially to be held in 2020, will be held from July 23-August 8 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)