Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) think-tank presented some 'Super Duper' awards to its players for their performance in the past seasons ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Usually, the CSK management holds a pre-season dinner, but this time the side opted for lunch and it was then that the awards were presented to the players.

Across several tweets on Twitter, CSK informed as to why the award was being presented to a given player.

Dhoni was given an award for leading the side to the finals last year and also for scoring the most runs for the franchise in the 2019 edition.

In the 2019 edition, Dhoni had scored 416 runs from 15 matches with his highest score being 84 not out.

"Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards. #Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019," official handle of CSK tweeted.

All-rounder Shane Watson was awarded for playing an amazing knock in the 2019 finals against Mumbai Indians. CSK lost the finals, but Watson's image went viral as he was seen batting even after having a bleeding knee.

Ravindra Jadeja was presented with a sword for being the most successful left-arm spinner in the IPL. The left-arm spinner has taken 108 wickets in the tournament so far and in the 2019 edition, he had scalped 15 wickets.

Dwayne Bravo is currently undergoing his six-day mandatory quarantine so as a result, he made an appearance from his hotel room to receive his award.

The upcoming IPL is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and now the side would be looking to add the fourth title to its kitty. The side will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

