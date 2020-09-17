Shane Watson trolls MS Dhoni and team ahead of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. The Australian took to social media and shared the snap of the team sitting together but maintain social distancing with each other. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi and Watson himself was seen in the snap. All of them were glued to their phones. The caption of the snap read, “Great conversations had today during our shoot.” He even tagged Chennai Super Kings in the picture and also wrote the Whistle Podu with the hashtag. The Yellow Army will play their first game in the IPL2020 against the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19, 2020. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Shane Watson is one of the main players for the Chennai Super Kings. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Bhajji had remained away from the week-long camp itself whereas, Raina had gone to UAE and had come back to India. Both the cricketers said that they will stay away fro IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Now, let's have a look at the snap shared by Watson.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians look completely prepped up for the first game. Needless to say that the fans, cricketers and the players are waiting for the start of IPL 2020 on September 19, 2020.

