Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians have released their theme campaign for the season encouraging fans to join them in celebration while ensuring safety precautions.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will be played behind closed doors in UAE and all the fans would be joining the cricket carnival from their homes, being the virtual spectators.

This particular campaign of Mumbai Indians highlights the family values as it shows that fans are an essential part of Mumbai Indians' journey. With this initiative, the franchise has also tried to give away a message of not compromising on the need for following personal safety protocols.

The campaign kicks off featuring how fans' emotions will be undeterred and how the season would not be different from others. The franchise has shown its hope of seeing responsible celebrations, with a mask, maintaining social distance.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have taken their COVID-19 precautionary protocols to the next level with the introduction of a special 'smart ring'. The ring is a personal health tracking device to be worn by every member of the team present in Abu Dhabi for the 13th edition of the IPL.

The Mumbai Indians management has further strengthened its safety net with the introduction of the ring. It is done with an attempt to mitigate the silent spread of the virus by flagging potential onset symptoms.

They also unveiled a massive 15,000 sq ft Team Room -- a recreational center with players, families, staff seen enjoying multiple game zones, live band. In addition, the team has also created its own 10,000 sq ft gymnasium -- away from the hotel gym for 24x7 exclusive use of the MI family.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

