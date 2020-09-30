Dubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday came to the Dubai International Stadium to witness the franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, KKR CEO Venky Mysore had confirmed that Khan will be there in the stands for the team's IPL match against the Steve Smith-led side. Before the match, the franchise did a Facebook Live session with Mysore in which he had said the actor will be present at the stadium.

"I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game," Mysore had said during the Live session when asked if Khan will be there.

KKR are playing their third game of this season of IPL. While the team suffered a defeat in the opening match, it secured a seven-wicket win in the second match.

KKR had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match as Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs to help the team chase a decent target of 143.

Commenting on the match, the KKR CEO had said: "Rajasthan is a terrific team but they know and we also know that we have a good record against them. So, that will be a bit of psychological advantage for us and hopefully, we capitalise on it." (ANI)

