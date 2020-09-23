New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait on Wednesday asserted that fast bowlers should bowl yorkers during the death overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

His remarks came after Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Lungi Ngidi conceded 30 runs off the last over against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Jofra Archer smashed back-to-back four sixes to Ngidi, out of which two were no balls. This meant the bowler gave away 26 runs from the first two legal deliveries.

Ngidi then bowled a wide delivery but after that, he managed to restrict the batsman from hitting big shots. However, Rajasthan Royals still managed to take away 30 runs off the final over.

Tait said that a "simple yorker plan" might work for Ngidi under pressure in the upcoming games.

"Solid start to my old side @rajasthanroyals felt Ngidi's pain in that last over, can unravel fast in a pressure over with wides and no balls plus fatigue, slower balls were his go to, maybe the simple Yorker plan might work for him under pressure next game? #RRvCSK," Tait wrote on Twitter.

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs said bowlers nowadays bowl what batsmen have already practiced.

Replying to Gibbs, the former Australian quick said that there are different opinions about death bowling and asserted that yorkers can be hit for sixes but if the ball lands perfectly it's still the best ball.

"Lots of different opinions about death bowling out there mate, tough part of the game, especially if the Yorker misses it can go the distance but if it lands it's still the best ball for a big quick," Tait further said in a tweet.

CSK will next take on Delhi Capitals on September 25 while Rajasthan will face Kings XI Punjab on September 27. (ANI)

