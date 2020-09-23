23 Sep, 19:02 (IST) KKR Win Toss, Opt To Bowl The news from the center is Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have elected to bowl first at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 23 Sep, 18:53 (IST) KKR vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2020 Hello and welcome to our coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in Dream11 Indian Premier League. KKR will be kick-starting their IPL 2020 campaign with his game and will be determined to clinch a victory. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma are looking for redemption after losing to Chennai Super Kings in season opener. Meanwhile, you must stay tuned with us as we bring you the live updates and commentary details from tonight's game. Toss coming up shortly...

KKR vs MI Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders are kick-starting their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) campaign against four-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. They will be eyeing to get off to a winning start to get momentum early in the tournament. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Co are looking for redemption after facing a five-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings at the season opener.

Failure of prominent players was the biggest reason behind Mumbai’s defeat in the opening game. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya failed to leave an impact and must be raring to make a mark. Speaking of the brighter side, Saurabh Tiwary and Trent Boult shone against CSK and will like to prove their mettle again. Notably, MI played their first game at Abu Dhabi, and they must have gotten quite familiar with the track. KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain.

On the other hand, the addition of Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins has added more firepower to the KKR line-up. Both the stars have played a decent amount of cricket in recent times and are in the groove. Caribbean all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have been a cornerstone of the team over the years and will be critical to KKR’s victory. Among Indians, skipper Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana hold the key.

On previous occasions, the two sides have crossed paths in 25 IPL matches with Mumbai Indians leading the head-to-head record with 19 victories. The remaining six games went in KKR’s favour. However, Kolkata registered a 41-run win when these two sides last met in UAE in 2014.