Chelsea will take on Barnsley in the third round clash of EFL Cup 2020-21. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on September 23, 2020 (late Wednesday night). Chelsea will be playing their first game in the competition while Barnsley have already progressed by playing the initial two rounds. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Chelsea vs Barnsley clash in Carabao Cup 2020-21, can scroll down below. Leicester City vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2020–21 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?

Barnsley have got the better of Nottingham Forrest and Middlesbrough in the opening two round of the competition and while facing their first Premier League opposition in the competition, will be hoping that they can produce a similar kind of result. Meanwhile, Chelsea will consider themselves as the favourites to progress and are expected to give chances to fringe players and new signing in the game. Carabao Cup 2020-21: Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood Score in Manchester United's 3-0 Win Over Luton Town.

When is Chelsea vs Barnsley, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Leicester City vs Arsenal match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 third round will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The EFL Cup match will take place on September 24, 2020 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Barnsley, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can follow the Chelsea vs Barnsley Carabao Cup match live on MTV, MTV HD+, VHA and VH1 HD channels. Fans need to tune into these channels to catch the match live on television sets.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates Chelsea vs Barnsley, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match?

The Chelsea vs Barnsley EFL Cup 2020-21 match will also be live on online platforms. JIO subscribers can live stream the Carabao Cup third round match on JIO TV, which is the official online TV app of JIO.

