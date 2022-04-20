Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Another player in the Delhi Capitals contingent has tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

It is understood that the organisers have kept open the option of rescheduling the match, which on Tuesday was shifted from Pune to Mumbai, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition.

DC team physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive last week and was sent to isolation. It was the first COVID case in any of the team bubbles to be reported since the start of IPL 2022, on March 26. Last year, the IPL had to be postponed due to the havoc of COVID-19 and the second leg was played in the UAE.

On Wednesday, Delhi will be playing Punjab in their IPL 2022 match. Both Delhi and Punjab will be hoping for a new dawn as they cross swords with each other in a high-flying contest, desperate to put the bygones back as a scrambling search for the much-needed momentum resumes.

The Delhi Capitals will be coming to this fixture on the back of shellacking at the hands of the Royal Challengers despite a desperate lunge in the end that still saw them falling short. The Punjab Kings were stationed in a decent position until they collapsed under the pump as Umran Malik dished out the over of his life. (ANI)

