Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Gujarat Titans restricted Chennai Super Kings to 133/5 in the match No. 62 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for CSK with 53 runs while N Jagadeesan remained unbeaten on 39.

Also Read | India Win Thomas Cup 2022 Title: Taapsee Pannu Congratulates Indian Men's Badminton Team After Historic Win Over Indonesia.

Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore bagged one wicket each while Mohammed Shami picked two for Gujarat Titans.

Atleast two partnerships bloomed after the early Devon Conway wicket, but the acceleration just wasn't there. Smart bowling from Shami and Yash Dayal in the back end to take pace off.

Also Read | PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 64.

24 runs from the last 5 overs without a single boundary being scored during that period would have left CSK shattered and abolsutely nothing would appease them now. They set it up well for the final passage but slipped badly during the final laps.

Ruturaj did well again with a fifty but couldn't kick on. Mooen Ali showed some sparks but again faltered. MS Dhoni couldn't put the finishing touches and CSK ended up with a below par score of 133.

Brief Scores: CSK 133/5 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, N Jagadeesan 29*; Mohammed Shami 2-19) vs GT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)