Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 64 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The PBKS vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on May 16, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Punjab Kings are almost out of the contest as the team has 12 points table on the team standings and even if they further add four more points after winning their next two matches, perhaps that won't assure their place in play-offs. However, mathematically they haven't been officially dismissed from the competition yet. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals still stand a chance to make their entry into the play-offs with 12 points on the table, a fairly reasonable net run rate of +0.210 and two matches yet to be played, the whole scenario favouring them but DC will have to ensure not to lose any of the two remaining matches.

PBKS vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. KKR Keep IPL 2022 Playoff Chances Alive With 54-Run Victory Over SRH, Move to 6th Spot on Points Table.

PBKS vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Rovman Powell (DC), David Warner (DC) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PBKS vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rishi Dhawan (PBKS), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Liam Livingstone (PBKS) could be our all-rounders.

PBKS vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) could form the bowling attack

PBKS vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Rovman Powell (DC), David Warner (DC), Rishi Dhawan (PBKS), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS).

David Warner (DC) could be named as the captain of your PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

