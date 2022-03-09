Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Gujarat Titans have signed Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Rahmanullah will be serving as a replacement for the England batter Jason Roy, who had earlier pulled out of the tournament.

"Whilst it is disappointing that Jason will not be a part of our campaign this year, we are mindful of the health and well-being of players in these times. We wish Jason well and look forward to his return to the field. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the promising young batters to emerge from Afghanistan and we believe he is an ideal replacement for Jason," Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans said in a statement.

"Gurbaz is an attacking batter and fits into our plans for the Gujarat Titans. He has given a good account of his talent in international cricket and a few tournaments around the globe," he added.

A right-handed batter and a wicketkeeper, Gurbaz had represented Afghanistan in 2018 under-19 World Cup. Since making his senior international debut in 2019, he has played nine One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 Internationals so far.

In 2021, Gurbaz became the first Afghan batter to score a century on ODI debut - a feat he achieved against Ireland at Abu Dhabi. The 20-year-old joins his countrymen Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed in the Gujarat Titans team. (ANI)

