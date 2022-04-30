Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Rajasthan Royals and chose to field first here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

For MI, Tim David will play, replacing Dewald Brevis and Kumar Kartikeya will replace Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians are searching for their first win of the season, having lost all their previous games and sitting at the bottom of the points tally. The side lost their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are having a great season so far, sitting at the second spot in the points tally with 12 points. They are heading into this game after a 29-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match.

His MI counterpart Rohit Sharma also said, "We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, it suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament."

At the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said, "We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy to be complacent, but we are taking this game as really important. We are playing with the same team."

Playing XI: Mumbai Indians- Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals- Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

