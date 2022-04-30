Real Madrid are moving closer to another league title and can seal it with a win against Espanyol tonight in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid Can Seal Title in Spain’s Matchday 34 This Weekend.

Real Madrid have been sensational this season and are set to win their 35th La Liga title, Carlo Ancelotti’s team can achieve that with a win against Espanyol, who are in a poor run of form at the moment. The side from Catalonia have lost three of their last five games in the league and need three points to steer themselves away from the relegation zone.

When is Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Espanyol clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 30, 2022 (Saturday) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 07:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Espanyol live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol clash.

