Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 11(ANI): The Delhi Capitals picked up two crucial points after registering a 44-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about their victory, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav said, "Our bowling performance has been our biggest positive this season. When we were bowling against Mumbai Indians in our first match, it looked like they were going to score over 200 at one point, but we restricted them to a total of 177/5. The fast bowlers have been bowling really well. They kept the pressure on the opposition in the Powerplay against KKR, which allowed us to bowl freely later on."

Kuldeep, who was adjudged Player of the Match for returning with figures of 4/35, also spoke about his fantastic running catch to dismiss Umesh Yadav off his own bowling, "I knew that only I could go for that catch. The ball was quite far away from everyone else. I kept my eye on the ball throughout while running for the catch and managed to reach for the ball in the end. The catch felt really good."

The Delhi Capitals have a five-day break before their next match.

When asked about the importance of the victory against KKR before a long break, the wrist-spinner said, "These two points were really important for us. The morale in the team will be high as we prepare to play for our next game on Saturday. This win will ensure that there is positive energy in the camp during our five-day break."

Kuldeep also spoke about the consistent fielding performance of the team this season, "When your team has a lot of youngsters then you expect a good fielding performance as well. And we have been putting up an effort on the field in every match. Overall, our fielding performance has also been good."

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match which will be played here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

