Chennai Super Kings will aim to breathe some life into their IPL 2022 campaign when they face an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, April 11. The defending champions remain winless after four games in the competition and nothing seems to be going right for them. Batting appeared to be their strong suit when they scored 210 runs against Lucknow Super Giants but recent performances have belied that fact. Also, their bowling, which became significantly weaker with Deepak Chahar missing out, has been off-colour completely. The four-time champions are desperate to bounce back and they would be more than happy if that turnaround comes against a side like Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 22

RCB on the other hand, have won three on the trot and are looking like a team to beat. Faf du Plessis, who will face his former side, has turned RCB into a formidable outfit and they seem to be doing well in all departments. Ahead of this IPL match, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

CSK vs RCB Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bangalore are tipped to win this clash of the southern rivals. According to Bet365, RCB have 1.72 odds of winning the match as compared to CSK's odds, which is 2.10.

CSK vs RCB Win Probability

CSK vs RCB Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a higher chance of winning the match. RCB chances of securing victory against CSK are 54%, ahead of CSK's chance, which are 46%. . But this win probability will change as the game starts and progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

