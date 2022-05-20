Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli is first player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 300-plus runs in 13 consecutive seasons.

He accomplished this feat in the 67th match of the ongoing IPL against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Thursday. Kohli found his form as he scored a match-winning 73 off 54 to clinch a crucial eight-wicket win over GT to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

His first season with 300-plus runs was the 2010 season, in which he scored 307 runs in 16 games at an average of 27.90. He could only hit a single fifty that season, with his best score being 58.

In 2011 season, Kohli delivered a better performance, scoring 557 runs at an average of 46.41 in 16 games. Four half-centuries came out of Kohli's willow, with his best score being 71.

In 2012 season, his performance dipped a bit, as he scored 364 runs in 16 games at an average of 28.00. Only two fifties were scored by the batter, with his highest score being 73*.

2013 season was really impressive for Kohli, as he scored 634 runs in 16 games at a great average of 45.28. Six fifties were scored by Kohli, with the best score of 99. On the batting charts, he ended up as third highest run-scorer behind Michael Hussey (733) and Chris Gayle (708).

The 2014 season was a decent season for Kohli, as he scored 359 runs at an average of 27.61 in 14 games. Kohli scored 2 half-centuries in his season, with 73 being his best score.

2015 season was extremely good for the batter, as he scored 505 runs in 16 games at an average of 45.90. He scored three fifties throughout the tournament, with 82* being his best score. Kohli ended up among top-five run scorers in the season, behind AB De Villiers (513), Lendl Simmons (540), Ajinkya Rahane (540) and David Warner (562).

The 2016 season was Kohli's pinnacle, as he destroyed bowling attacks throughout the league, taking RCB back into the finals. He scored a massive 973 runs at an average of 81.08 in 16 games. He scored four centuries and seven half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 113. Kohli also took home the 'Orange Cap' that season, as the leading-run scorer.

In 2017 season, Kohli had a modest outing comparing to the previous one, scoring 308 runs at an average of 30.80 in ten games. Four half-centuries came out of his bat, with 64 being his best score.

In 2018, the batter ended on seventh in the list of highest run scorers. He scored 530 runs in 14 games at a healthy average of 48.18. Four fifties came out of his bat, with 92* being his best score.

Kohli scored 464 runs in the 2019 season at an average of 33.14. A century and two half-centuries came out of his bat, with his best score being 100.

In 2020, he scored 466 runs at an average of 42.36 in 15 games. He struck three great half-centuries in the tournament, with 90* being his best score. Kohli ended up on 9th position on the list of highest run-scorers.

In the next season, he scored 405 runs at an average of 28.92 in 15 games. Three fifties came out of his season, with his best being 72*.

The current season of IPL has been mixed for Kohli. In 14 games, he has scored 309 runs at an average of 23.77. Only two fifties have come out of his bat, with his best score being 73. This season also includes three golden ducks.

Overall, in 221 games, he has scored a total of 6,592 runs at an average of 36.42. He has scored a total of five centuries and 44 half-centuries. His individual best score is 113.

Coming to his team, RCB has ended their league stage at fourth position in the points tally with 16 points. Their fate is in hands of Mumbai Indians, who will take on Delhi Capitals on May 21. This match will decide whether Bangalore qualifies for playoffs or not. (ANI)

