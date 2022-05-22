Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): After his side clinched a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their last league stage game of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the wicket was really slow and the bounce was low.

A top-notch Jasprit Bumrah spell (3/25) and fine knocks from Ishan Kishan (48), Dewald Brevis (37) and Tim David (34) helped MI end their disappointing season with a bang as they won the game by five wickets, chasing down the target of 160 set by Delhi Capitals here at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. This win by MI has sent Royal Challengers Bangalore into the playoffs, where they will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator.

"The wicket is quite fast here, there's pace and bounce. But this (today's pitch) was slow, and the bounce was low. There wasn't much swing, so we assessed the conditions and tried to execute our plans," said Bumrah in a post-match presentation.

Bumrah said that he just tried to have fun and enjoyed his game.

The pacer said that he tries to help youngsters in the side as much as he can.

"Whenever you are new to the game, so you need to learn a lot. I try to help the youngsters as much as I can. We tried to help them as much as we can, so that it is a good atmosphere (in the dressing room)," he said.

The pacer said that improving one's game is a yearly process and it does not stop.

"We need to analyse next year and come back strong. I was very happy with my rhythm after coming back from Sri Lanka, and was happy with the execution. After the ball is released from my hand, I can not do much. I just try to keep things simple, and execute as much as I can," he added.

Coming to the match, a top-notch spell from Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) kept DC at a modest 159/7 in their 20 overs. Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) were the top scorers for their side. Chasing 160, MI lost their captain Rohit Sharma early for just 2. But knocks from Ishan Kishan (48), Dewald Brevis (37), Tilak Varma (21) and Tim David (34) kept MI in the game and they won it by five wickets.

With this win, MI end its campaign on a high, with two more points. They end their disappointing campaign sitting at bottom of the points tally with eight points. DC end their campaign sitting at fifth with 14 points.

RCB has now qualified for the playoffs after this MI win. They will take on LSG in the eliminator on May 25. Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on May 25. (ANI)

