New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad completed his 50 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

In the match, he played a brilliant knock of 79 off 50 runs which guided CSK to win by 77 runs. He struck seven sixes and three fours in his innings.

Gaikwad has scored 1,711 runs in his IPL career with an average of 38.89 and a strike rate of 135.15. He has bagged one century and 13 fifties in 50 matches. He has the highest knock of 101*.

Gaikwad debuted for IPL in the year 2020 with CSK and since then he is associated with the same team. In 2021, he emerged as the most reliable batter for CSK, scoring 635 runs in that season. He had an average of 45.35 and a strike rate of 136.26 in 16 matches. He also smashed his first and only IPL hundred in 2021.

This year, he has played 13 innings so far and scored 504 runs with an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 148.24. He has clinched three half-centuries in the ongoing IPL season.

CSK posted 223/3 in their 20 overs. Conway (87 in 52 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and Gaikwad (79 in 50 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) stitched a 141-run opening stand while valuable cameos came from Shivam Dube (22 in 9 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (20* in seven balls). Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya and Anrich Nortje got a wicket each.

In the chase of 224, skipper David Warner (86 off 58 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) found himself short of any support from the other end and DC could score only 146/9 in their 20 overs.

Deepak Chahar (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets while Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande got a wicket each.

Gaikwad clinched the 'Player of the Match' for his fifty.

CSK has qualified for the playoffs. They finish the league stage in second position with eight wins, five losses and no result in 14 games. They have a total of 17 points. DC finish their campaign with five wins and nine losses in 14 games, with a total of 10 points. They are currently at the ninth position in the points table. (ANI).

