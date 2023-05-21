Manchester City have won the English Premier League after Arsenal lost out away to Nottingham Forest yesterday. Their next game against Chelsea which was supposed to be their crowning moment now assumes less significance like the rest of their matches in the league. City looked lost in the title race at the start of the year with Arsenal in red-hot form but the Gunners dropped their level when it mattered the most. On the contrary, City have a habit of winning the title and it showed again this campaign as they shifted gears towards the business end. Opponents Chelsea on the other hand have had a season to forget and they will end up in the bottom half, for the first time in many years. Manchester City versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City Clinch English Premier League 2022–23 Title As Arsenal Suffer 1–0 Defeat Against Nottingham Forest.

All the big guns like Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Rodri will feature for Manchester City. The likes of Kelvin Phillips will hope to get some game time now that the league is wrapped up and we will also likely see some academy graduates getting in game time. Ruben Dias could be given a breather by Pep Guardiola to manage his workload.

Joao Felix will lead the attack for Chelsea in a front three comprising of Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke. Reece James, Mason Mount, Armando Broja, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kante are injured and are not likely to feature again this term. Chelsea have to sort out the futures of several players in the summer and it will not be wrong to say there are many who are fighting to save their Blues’ career.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will host Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League 2022-23 game on Sunday, May 21. The match is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Etihad Stadium Manchester. Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane Shortlisted for Premier League 2022-23 Player of the Season Award.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD and Star Sports 3 channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City will make light work of Chelsea and should secure another easy win.

