Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Following his side's 31-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh said that he intended to take the game deeper after some quick loss of wickets earlier and thanked the team management for opportunities given to him.

Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar set the stage on fire as they powered Punjab Kings to a win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

"We lost a few wickets at the top, so the plan was to take the game a little deep. I have been with the team for a long time and when you get back-to-back opportunities you gotta grab it. The wicket was slightly tough at the start and the plan was to build some partnership and then target a few bowlers. I also speak to senior players who keep telling me to make sure that I take the game deep and make it big when I get a start. Really thankful to the management for the opportunities," said Prabhsimran in a post-match presentation.

Prabhsimran has had a solid IPL 2023 so far. In 12 matches, he has scored 334 runs at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 153.91. His best score is 103. He has scored a century and a half-century in the tournament so far.

Put to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings posted a total of 167/7 in their 20 overs. None of the PBKS batters really stood out as wickets kept falling regularly. Prabhsimran Singh displayed immense maturity and power-hitting to smash 103 in just 65 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and six sixes. Sam Curran (20) was the next highest-scorer for PBKS.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the DC bowlers, taking 2/27 in his three overs. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, and Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each.

In the chase of 168, DC started well with a 69-run opening stand between skipper David Warner (54 in 27 balls) and Phil Salt (21 in 17 balls). However, PBKS found their way back in the game due to game-changing spells by spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar. DC crumbled under pressure and could make only 136/8 in their 20 overs. They lost the match by 31 runs.

PBKS is in the sixth spot with 12 points. They have won six matches, lost six, and have two games to go. DC has been knocked out of IPL 2023 and has four wins and eight losses, with two games to go. They have a total of eight points.

Prabhsimran was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his ton. (ANI)

