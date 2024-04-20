Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul have been fined as their respective teams breached the IPL's Code of Conduct during their clash in the ongoing season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Both captains have been fined Rs 12 lakh each for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match on Friday.

Also Read | Association of Summer Olympic International Federations Express Concern Over World Athletics' Decision on Paris Olympic 2024 Prize Money.

IPL released an official statement to announce that both teams breached IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate offences.

"Mr KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 Lac," the IPL said in a statement.

Also Read | IPL 2024: LSG and CSK Skippers KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad Fined 12 Lakh Each As Their Teams Maintain Slow Over-Rate.

"Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lac," the statement added.

Coming to the clash, a century stand between Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul helped the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secure an eight-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

During the run chase of 177, LSG openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul gave their team to a steady start. Skipper KL was the aggressor, targeting the pace trio of Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande with some of his most fluent shotmaking during this IPL.

The opening pair brought up a 134-run partnership, which laid the foundation for a successful run chase. Nicholas Pooran came in and applied the finishing touches to seal an 8-wicket win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)