Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer confirmed that pace sensation Mayank Yadav is unlikely to play LSG's next two games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The LSG coach added that he expects the pacer to be "back bowling again soon".

Mayank had walked off the field after bowling only one over in LSG's last encounter against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, and the team's chief executive informed that Mayank had suffered "soreness in the lower abdominal area" and would have his workload controlled.

"He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that there were clinical signs. Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over [against Titans] and started feeling something in his hip," Langer said in a press conference on Thursday.

"But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon," he added.

Delhi Capitals will be taking the field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Langer stated that the quick turnaround and trip made it much more difficult for Mayank to recuperate.

"That's the plan [to have Mayank fit for the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 19]. We want him to play every game if possible. But he'll be working towards it; he's working very hard every day to be ready for whatever our next game is. He won't play tomorrow; it's unlikely... with the very short turnaround, it's unlikely that he plays these two games. But he's certainly working towards playing whenever he possibly can," Langer said.

Mohsin played the first two games of the season, bowling four overs each, but then hurt his hamstring and missed LSG's following two games. Langer ruled Mohsin out of the match against DC on Friday but suggested that he may return against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"He's out there bowling now. He had a little bit of disc flare up in his back. He and Mayank are very important to us. He [Mohsin] has gone through all the treatment - it's really good to have an excellent medical staff. He's bowling today in the middle. He might be available tomorrow, but more than likely - and hopefully - we'll be looking at the Kolkata game, where that extra pace will be valuable. But he's on the right path - fingers crossed," the LSG coach said. (ANI)

