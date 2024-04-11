Jonty Rhodes' response to a fan asking for a Lucknow Super Giants jersey did not go down too well with fans on social media. The fan who goes by the username 'cricketfreaket' had posted 'Day 10 of Tweeting until LSG replies' while quoting one of his previous posts on 'X' where he asked for an LSG jersey. Rhodes, tagged in that now-deleted post, reacted by stating, "Brother, get a life. Many thanks for the support, we appreciate it. But wow, come on..." This response left several fans, including the one who was looking for an LSG jersey, disappointed. The LSG fielding coach, however, later issued a clarification stating that he has spent time with acid attack survivors in Lucknow who had to wait for long periods of time to get justice. He also apologised to the fan for offending him. LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Engages in Heartwarming Interaction With Kids in Lucknow, Video Goes Viral.

Jonty Rhodes' Response to Fan's Now-Deleted Tweet

Jonty Rhodes' Tweet

Brother, get a life. Many thanks for the support, we appreciate it. But wow, come on.... — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) April 9, 2024

LSG Fielding Coach Issues Clarification

Please tell me where I said you are jobless? Don’t tag me in your countdown, if you don’t want an honest response. I have spent time with acid attack survivors at Sheroes Hangout, here in Lucknow. These incredible young women have to wait between 5-7yrs before the perpetrators of… https://t.co/0ZiBbG00ui pic.twitter.com/HB1pTrG139 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) April 10, 2024

