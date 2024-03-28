New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Afghanistan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and South Africa's veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj joined the Rajasthan Royals in place of Prasidh Krishna.

IPL on Thursday released an official statement to announce Mujeeb's replacement, which read, "Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Allah Ghazanfar as replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman while Rajasthan Royals (RR) added Keshav Maharaj to the squad in place of Prasidh Krishna for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024."

Mujeeb sustained an injury during Afghanistan's ODI series against Sri Lanka. His replacement, Ghazanfar, has represented Afghanistan in 2 ODIs, 3 T20s and 6 List A matches. He has 5 wickets in T20s and 4 scalps in List A cricket to his name. He has joined KKR for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna recently underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering.

His replacement Keshav Maharaj will look to use his experience to provide stability to the Royals squad. The 34-year-old left-arm spinner has played 27 T20Is, 44 ODIs and 50 Tests and has scalped 237 wickets in international cricket.

Additionally, he has played 159 T20s, picking up 130 wickets and can chip in with some handy runs. RR have acquired him for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

RR clinched a 20-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). RR are second in the IPL standings with two points against their name.

While, KKR kicked off their campaign with a four-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-biting thriller. (ANI)

