Match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is all set to be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The Sanju Samson-led side will be looking for their second straight win in the IPL 2024. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and Co. will be looking forward to their first win of the season as they lost their first match of the IPL 2024 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). RR attained victory in their first match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Rishabh Pant Sweats It Out in Nets Ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

DC will be looking forward to building some confidence and also for their first win of the season. Rishabh Pant and the team did well in the batting but can always do better. The problem emerged when their bowling unit wasn't able to make much impact in the death overs. Rishabh Pant struggled in his first match after returning. But will now be ready to strike back in the second match. DC didn't have the very best IPL season last year as they finished second last in the points table. With added new players they are looking better than the last season and now will look to strike harder in their second match to make a comeback. IPL 2024 Opening Day Registers Record-Breaking Viewership Claims Disney Star.

RR won their initial game of the IPL 2024 season and are now full of confidence before going into the second match against DC. Sanju Samson played a phenomenal knock and was also a captain's knock which was much needed to pull the team through to the finish line. Bowlers also played their part and restricted LSG batters from scoring many runs. They will now look to go to the top of the points table as they currently sit in the second spot.