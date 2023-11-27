Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction.

MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches. The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Trade has been carried out as per the existing player fee.

This action coincides with the successful completion by the Mumbai Indians of another high-profile all-cash deal to acquire all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans.

Green's quickfire 26-ball 44 in the iconic chase against Rajasthan Royals and his century in the final league game to carry MI into the playoffs will be his monumental performances in the IPL for MI.

"With Hardik Pandya drafted in (Rs 15 INR) and Green released (Rs 17.5 cr INR), the purse with Mumbai Indians going into the IPL 2024 Auction of is now 17.75cr INR," Mumbai Indians said in an official statement.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, and Indian pacer Harshal Patel are among the players released by RCB ahead of the IPL next year.

Among the other released players are New Zealand players Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, England's David Willey and Indian players Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav.

RCB traded Shahbaz Ahmed, their all-rounder to Sunrisers Hyderabad, in exchange for all-rounder Mayank Dagar.

The player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season closed on Sunday, the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.

Mumbai Indians retained players: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded in from LSG), Hardik Pandya (traded in from GT).

Released players: Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Ramandeep Singh, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier (replacement for Jasprit Bumrah), Chris Jordan (replacement for Jofra Archer), Riley Meredith (replacement for Jhye Richardson), Cameron Green (traded to RCB). (ANI)

