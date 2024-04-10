Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson's blistering partnership of 130-run powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 196/3 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Parag scored the highest for RR with his terrific 76 off 48 while captain Samson played a crucial unbeaten knock of 68 in 38 deliveries.

Put to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler kicked off the proceedings for RR. Jaiswal finally found his rhythm back as he took on the GT bowlers, hitting boundaries in every over to provide RR with a sensational start.

Umesh Yadav drew first blood as he got the dangerous opener Jaiswal for 24 runs in the 5th over of the match. Captain Sanju Samson then came out to bat and opened his tally with back-to-back boundaries. Shubman Gill introduced Rashid Khan in the powerplay and the Afghan player weaved his magic to remove Jos Buttler at 8 runs. Samson and Riyan Parag steadied RR's ship with their stand after Rajasthan suffered an early jolt with the wickets of Jaiswal and Buttler.

Parag and Samson came to RR's rescue again after the top-order failure as the duo completed a 50-plus run stand in 39 deliveries.

With a cracking maximum, Parag brought up his half-century in 34 balls. Spencer Johnson was at the receiving end as he was hammered by Samson for 16 runs with the help of two boundaries and one maximum.

Parag and Samson stitched up a 100-run partnership as they continued to go strong for RR. Samson slammed his third fifty of the season.

Vijay Shankar took a brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss Parag for 76 runs off Mohit's delivery. In the last over, Shimron Hetmyer slammed two maximums taking his team's total to 196/3 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Rajasthan Royals 196/3 (Sanju Samson 68*, Riyan Parag 76; Rashid Khan 1-18) vs Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

