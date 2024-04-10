The IPL 2024 has seen some astounding cricketing actions and some brilliant power hitting till now in the 17th season. The playoff race has already intensified and in the next match of the competition, Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans at their home in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals are the only unbeaten side so far in the competition and they are coming out of a big win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They will want to keep the momentum going and secure qualification before any adversaries hit them. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans haven't looked the same side from last year in the first few games and suffered a crushing defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. For them the goal would be to return to winning ways. BCCI's Meeting With IPL Owners About Mega Auction Retention Criteria and Purse Postponed; Proposals Likely to Involve As Many As Seven RTM Cards.

Rajasthan Royals has got everything going smooth for them till now, They had the concern of Jos Buttler not scoring runs till now, but even he is back to form as he scored a stunning century in the last match against RCB. RR's usage of Nandre Burger has been on point as he has given good support to Trent Boult both at the start and the end of the innings. Sanju Samson has had two good innings till now but the star of the team has been Riyan Parag who has come out all guns blazing in this season. RR will want to carry forward this collective good and not slip up until qualification is secured. List of Centuries in IPL 2024: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 17.

For Gujrat Titans, there has been concerns. David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha suffered injuries which forced their hands to change combinations. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed are in good form and supported by Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson and Darshan Nalkhande, the bowling unit has done a good job. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have also formed a quality opening pair. But the middle order has been suffering from lack of form and presence of boundary hitters. Abhinav Manohar might get a go ahead for this game as Vijay Shankar keeps struggling to get going. Shahrukh Khan is another player who will be in contention.