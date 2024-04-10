The Rajasthan Royals will be looking forward to rebuilding their innings after early wickets against Gujarat Titans. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are present at the crease.
Out! The Rajasthan Royals have lost another wicket as Rashid Khan strikes for the Gujarat Titans. Buttler hands over a catch to Rahul Tewatia at slips and gets out for 8 runs from 10 balls.
Out! Umesh Yadav has drawn the first blood for the Gujarat Titans as he removes Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 runs off 19 balls. Matthew Wade took a brilliant catch.
The Rajasthan Royals are off to a decent start as openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have scored 13 runs in the first two overs against Gujarat Titans.
Toss Update: Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra ChahalGujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
The rain has stopped and covers are getting slowly taken off. Good news for the fans who were waiting for the action to start. The revised toss time has also arrived and the toss is set to take place on 7:25 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Play to start on 7:40 PM.
Unfortunately for the fans it has been raining in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and toss has been delayed as the covers are in place. Some of the covers has been recently removed and fans might get a good news soon.
The IPL 2024 has seen some astounding cricketing actions and some brilliant power hitting till now in the 17th season. The playoff race has already intensified and in the next match of the competition, Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans at their home in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals are the only unbeaten side so far in the competition and they are coming out of a big win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They will want to keep the momentum going and secure qualification before any adversaries hit them. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans haven't looked the same side from last year in the first few games and suffered a crushing defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. For them the goal would be to return to winning ways.
Rajasthan Royals has got everything going smooth for them till now, They had the concern of Jos Buttler not scoring runs till now, but even he is back to form as he scored a stunning century in the last match against RCB. RR's usage of Nandre Burger has been on point as he has given good support to Trent Boult both at the start and the end of the innings. Sanju Samson has had two good innings till now but the star of the team has been Riyan Parag who has come out all guns blazing in this season. RR will want to carry forward this collective good and not slip up until qualification is secured.
For Gujrat Titans, there has been concerns. David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha suffered injuries which forced their hands to change combinations. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed are in good form and supported by Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson and Darshan Nalkhande, the bowling unit has done a good job. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have also formed a quality opening pair. But the middle order has been suffering from lack of form and presence of boundary hitters. Abhinav Manohar might get a go ahead for this game as Vijay Shankar keeps struggling to get going. Shahrukh Khan is another player who will be in contention.